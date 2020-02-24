Utah CB Jaylon Johnson set for shoulder surgery after Combine

Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson will be checked out on the field and by medical personnel during this week’s Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, but the biggest finding on the medical side has already been revealed.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Dr. Peter Millett has written a letter to all 32 NFL teams informing them that he will be surgically repairing a torn labrum in Johnson’s shoulder early next month. Johnson injured his shoulder early last season, but remained on the field throughout the year.

Johnson is expected to have a five-month recovery timeline, which would keep him out of offseason work but have him back in action during training camp. Pelissero notes that Chargers defensive tackle Jerry Tillery had a similar experience last year and came back from his shoulder surgery to play in 15 games as a rookie.

Tillery went in the first round last April. Johnson is projected by many to be an early-round pick after starting 29 games in three years at Utah.