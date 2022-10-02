Utah CB Clark Phillips III grabs 3 picks, takes one to the house vs. Oregon State

No. 12 @Utah_Football forces four turnovers, including THREE picks by Clark Phillips III, in 42-16 win over Oregon State. 🙌 #Pac12FB | @TicketSmarter pic.twitter.com/51Qr1JD6hu — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) October 1, 2022

If your favorite NFL team is looking for a big-play, shutdown corner in next year’s draft, Utah’s Clark Phillips III just stated his case.

In Saturday night’s win over Oregon State, Phillips picked off three passes, taking one of them back for a touchdown.

Phillips has the size, length and physicality NFL teams love at the position, and clearly has the instincts, ball skills, and splash-play ability to become a shutdown artist at the next level.

Don’t be surprised if Phillips ends up being a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and one of the first corners off the board.

List

2023 NFL mock draft: 1st-round projections heading into the regular season

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire