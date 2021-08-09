Utah bride dies in vehicle crash on the way home from her wedding

A 26-year-old Utah woman was killed on her way back from her wedding reception after a vehicle going the wrong way on the highway struck her car, according to local authorities.

The accident happened around 1:15 a.m. Saturday morning near Salt Lake City, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Authorities said that Angelica Dhondup was "traveling home from her wedding" in her Toyota Corolla when a silver Toyota pickup driving on the wrong side of the highway hit Dhondup's car head-on. Dhondup suffered fatal injuries from the accident while a 20-year-old female passenger sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Family members told KSL Dhondup was on her way home with her cousin to drop off wedding presents and was still in her wedding dress. After the crash, Dhondup's friend Tayler Craft said Dhondup called her sister to say she was hurt and couldn't breathe before she died.

The Toyota Corolla that was hit in the wrong-way accident.

"She can't even go to her honeymoon. She can't even come home to her kids," Craft told KSL. "She just got married five hours ago."

As for the pickup truck, the driver and a passenger were helped out of the vehicle by a passerby. However, authorities say the driver stole the passerby's truck before he was apprehended by responding officers. The passenger fled on foot but later returned to the scene.

The driver of the Toyota pickup, identified as 36-year-old Manaure Gonzalez-Rea was arrested and taken to Salt Lake County Jail. Gonzalez-Rea is being charged with a DUI, automobile homicide criminal negligence DUI, reckless driving, failure to remain at an accident involving death and theft, according to court records. Cans of beer were also found at the scene of the crash.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Utah bride killed after her wedding in car crash