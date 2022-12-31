Utah’s Branden Carlson discusses 1,000 career-point milestone after win against Stanford
Utah's Branden Carlson chatted with Pac-12 Networks after scoring his 1,000 career point in the win over Stanford.
Two weeks after the Giants thought they landed their franchise player, the team is discussing the ‘frustrating’ ordeal and gave some insight into what Carlos Correa seems to be focused on now.
After the Rams made it to the Super Bowl four years ago, they decided to give their starting quarterback a contract that they quickly came to regret. After winning the Super Bowl last year, the same thing may have happened. The glass-half-full Rams would never dare to admit that, in hindsight, they may have given [more]
Gary Hahn made the callous reference to the migrant crisis in El Paso when mentioning the score of the Sun Bowl.
Weigel's Stores makes joke towards Dabo Swinney after Tennessee's Orange Bowl win. It was in reference to Swinney's 'flipping burgers' comments during the season.
The Broncos have, in some ways, become even more fascinating in the aftermath of the firing of coach Nathaniel Hackett. Beyond the concerted effort to rally around quarterback Russell Wilson — an endeavor that seems rooted in making the team as attractive as possible to potential coaching candidates — interim coach Jerry Rosburg opted to [more]
Spending New Year's in Las Vegas typically arrives with a dash of chaos. This year, the Raiders brought it themselves by switching quarterbacks before their game against the 49ers.
Here's how the rest of the Big Ten Conference has done in 2022 bowl games.
Check out results and video highlights from Friday's star-studded FURY Pro Grappling 6 submission-only card in Philadelphia.
The chemistry between Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole has earned the duo a new nickname.
The Sentry TOC field list includes 39 players, including 17 of the top 20 in the Official World Golf Ranking.
The momentum shifted back to the Warriors late in the third quarter on a key defensive stop by Ty Jerome.
Alabama beat Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday in New Orleans, and Bryce Young was spectacular in perhaps his final college game.
The Warriors presented Gary Payton II with his NBA championship ring before Friday night's game at Chase Center, with Draymond Green doing the honors.
After 31-14 loss against Tennessee in the Orange Bowl, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney ready and eager to turn the page to 2023.
The former NFL star is reportedly in violation of state regulations over his partnership with a sportsbook.
Here's which team "College GameDay" picked to win the Peach Bowl Saturday night.
Best of luck to Lenzy
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Blaine Gabbert helped rescue vacationers on a sightseeing tour after the helicopter they were in crashed into the bay Thursday.
Two-time UFC title challenger John Dodson scored a vicious knockout of Hideo Tokoro in his Rizin FF debut.