Utah’s Branden Carlson claims third career Pac-12 Player of the Week honors, presented by Nextiva

Pac-12 Network

Utah’s Branden Carlson named Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva. Carlson averaged 26.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.5 blocks to lead the Runnin' Utes to a Pac-12-opening sweep of the Washington schools.