Utah’s big concern against USC is exactly what you would guess

We asked Utah expert Matt Nigbur of the No Truck Stops Pac-12 podcast about this Saturday’s showdown between the Utes and the USC Trojans.

We asked him what is Utah’s biggest concern in this game.

Nigbur responded:

“We’ve talked a lot about the run defense, so let’s zag on this one. UCLA’s defense isn’t great by any measure, but they limited big plays, held the Utah run game in check, and held Utah to 25 points. I do think that UCLA’s defense is better than USC’s, but it isn’t by a significant margin. What if this is just what the Utah offense is? 25-30 points per game just isn’t going to do this with the youth that Utah has on the defensive side of the ball, and it certainly isn’t going to keep up with the USC offense.”

We agree, and we have one simple fact to support Matt’s (and our) view:

No USC opponent has scored over 30 points this season. Utah simply has to ring up big numbers. No USC opponent has done that in 2022. Utah isn’t winning this game with 27 points.

