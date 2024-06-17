Utah athlete receives scholarship offer

A class of 2027 prospect has announced a scholarship offer from the University of Nebraska. Krew Jones is an athlete from Ridgeline High School out of Millville, Utah.

Nebraska is the latest school to offer the freshman a scholarship. He’s already proven to be a popular name on the recruiting trail, and the Huskers are the ninth school to make an official offer.

He also holds scholarships from Washington State, BYU, Utah, Utah State, UNLV, Oregon State, Arizona State, and Washington.

In 13 games as a freshman, he played tight end, outside linebacker, and defensive end. On defense, he recorded 55 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, and 10.5 sacks.

On offense, he had 19 carries for 65 yards and seven touchdowns, along with 13 receptions for 130 yards and three scores.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire