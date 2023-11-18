Utah-Arizona football preview: Predictions, odds, how to watch Pac-12 action

Oct 28, 2023; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita #11 makes a pass down the field agaisnt Oregon State Beavers defensive lineman Joe Golden #95 during the first half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports

The final weeks of Pac-12 action this fall pit multiple ranked teams against each other. This week, the ranked showdowns include the No. 16 Utah Utes (7-3, 4-3 Pac-12) heading south to take on the No. 22 Arizona Wildcats (7-3, 5-2). The two teams come into Saturday afternoon's matchup in different places.

The Utes haven't strung together consecutive wins since mid-October. A thrilling last-second 34-32 win over USC made the Utes a threat in the Pac-12 again after a surprising loss to Oregon State to close September.

Since then, the Utes were run over at home 35-6 by the Oregon Ducks, bounced back with a 55-3 win at home over Arizona State, and then lost to No. 5 Washington on the road 35-28 last week. The latest loss to Washington stings more than the others. The Utes were up 28-24 at halftime but failed to score any points in the second half.

“We just couldn’t get in sync in that second half,” Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said. “We just couldn’t get in a rhythm; it was completely different than the first half.”

By contrast, Arizona are on the rise over the second half of the conference schedule. A win in the Wildcats' Pac-12 opener over Stanford preceded one-score losses to Washington and USC.

They haven't lost since Oct. 7.

A dominant 44-6 win over Washington State, 27-24 win over Oregon State, 27-10 victory over UCLA, and a 34-31 win on the road against Colorado suddenly makes this the first seven-win Arizona team since 2017. They'll put their winning streak on the line at home against one of the best defenses in the country.

Utah at Arizona predictions roundup

ESPN: Utah has a 57% chance to win

The site's Football Power Index (FPI) ranks the Utes in the top half of the Pac-12 at a 13.1. The Wildcats are the next-best team in the FPI rankings but only at an 8.3, a significant drop off in rating. Despite playing at home -where Arizona's 4-1 this season - ESPN's going with the Utes thanks to a better rating.

KSL Sports: Utah 33, Arizona 26

Michelle Bodkin says, "The two most likely scenarios are that Utah wins it in a close one, or Arizona wins it in a close one. I will go ahead and lean Utah because I think the defense should be able to rattle and confuse Fifita despite how great he’s been... the Wildcats allowing a team like Colorado [to] hang around gives me a bit of pause on them."

College Football HQ: Utah 28, Arizona 27

James Parks writes, "Arizona is a team on the make, winning four straight games, including three against ranked opponents... [but] the model gives the Utes a 51 percent chance to win the game outright."

Sporting News: Arizona -1

Caleb Tallman says, "This game could come down to which team can make a game-winning drive... Noah Fifita has shown he can come through in the clutch. The freshman is getting better game by game and showed his ability to lead a game-winning drive against Colorado. He should do it again this week."

Betsided: Utah wins

Jovan Alford writes, "Saturday afternoon’s game can go either way between these two teams. Hence, Arizona is favored by 1.5 points. But I’ll the Utes to win squarely because of their defense, which can take over and dominate games."

How to Watch Utah at Arizona: TV channel and streaming

When: Saturday, Nov. 18, 2:30 p.m. ET

Where: Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Arizona

Cable TV: Pac-12 Networks

Streaming: Pac12.com; FuboTV

NCAAF odds Week 12: Utah Utes at Arizona Wildcats

The Wildcats are slightly favored to get their first win over Utah in nine years Saturday, according to the BetMGM college football odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering betting promos in 2023.

Spread: Arizona (-1)

Moneyline: Arizona (-115); Utah (-105)

Over/under: 45.5 points

Utah Utes football 2023 schedule and results

Week 1: Fri. 09/01: Utah 24-11 Florida Final

Week 2: Sat. 09/09: Utah 20-13 Baylor Final

Week 3: Sat 09/16: Utah 31-7 Weber State Final

Week 4: Sat. 09/23: Utah 14-7 UCLA Final

Week 5: Sat. 09/30: Utah 7-21 Oregon State Final

Week 6: Sat. 10/07: Bye

Week 7: Sat. 10/14: Utah 34-14 Cal Final

Week 8: Sun. 10/22: Utah 34-32 USC Final

Week 9: Sat. 10/28: Utah 6-35 Oregon Final

Week 10: Sat. 11/04: Utah 55-3 Arizona State Final

Week 11: Sat. 11/11: Utah 28-35 Washington Final

Week 12: Sat. 11/18: Utah at Arizona, 2:30 p.m., ET, Pac-12 Networks

Week 13: Sat. 11/25: Utah vs. Colorado, TBD

Arizona Wildcats football 2023 schedule and results:

Week 1: Sat. 09/02: Arizona 38-3 Northern Arizona Final

Week 2: Sat. 09/09: Arizona 24-31 Mississippi State Final OT

Week 3: Sat 09/16: Arizona 31-10 UTEP Final

Week 4: Sat. 09/23: Arizona 21-20 Stanford Final

Week 5: Sat. 09/30: Arizona 24-31 Washington Final

Week 6: Sat. 10/07: Arizona 41-43 USC Final 3OT

Week 7: Sat. 10/14: Arizona 44-6 Washington State Final

Week 8: Sat. 10/21: Bye

Week 9: Sat. 10/28: Arizona 27-24 Oregon State Final

Week 10: Sat. 11/04: Arizona 27-10 UCLA Final

Week 11: Sat. 11/11: Arizona 34-31 Colorado Final

Week 12: Sat. 11/18: Arizona vs. Utah, 2:30 p.m., ET, Pac-12 Networks

Week 13: Sat. 11/25: Arizona at Arizona State, TBD

