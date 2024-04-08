Utah’s Aliya Belarde named Pac-12 Player of the Week, presented by Rawlings. Went 11-for-15 (.733) at the plate over four games, recording 19 total bases and seven runs scored. Was 4-for-4 in the run-rule win against Utah State (9-1), hitting a triple and scoring twice. Plated a pair and blasted her third home run of the season on Friday against No. 21 Arizona (L, 10-8). Recorded three hits, including two doubles, and worked a walk in Sunday’s finale (L, 7-4) while also scoring two runs. First career Pac-12 Player of the Week honor for Belarde, and Utah’s first weekly award this season.