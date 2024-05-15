Utah advances to NCAA golf championships as BYU falls short in a playoff

Garrett Clegg, Utah Golf, Sept. 3, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. | Steve C. Wilson, University of Utah Athletics

Utah is headed back to the NCAA golf championships for the second time in three years.

The Utes began Wednesday’s final day of competition of the NCAA Austin regional at The University of Texas Golf Club in fifth place at even par but shot past fourth-place BYU to punch their ticket to the Omni La Costa Resort in Carlsbad, California, for the NCAA championships, which will be held May 24-29.

The top five teams in the 13-team regional field advanced to the NCAA championships.

Freshman Gabriel Palacios led the charge for the Utes Wednesday, firing a 3-under 71 to bring his total three-day score to 1-under. Fellow freshman Sergio Jimenez and junior Braxton Watts also came up big, posting even-par 71s on Wednesday, while sophomore Brandon Robison shot a 1-over 72 to round out the scoring for the Utes.

Robison had six birdies, while Palacios, Jimenez and Watts carded four birdies each on the day. In total, Utah was 2-under for the tournament.

“I’m so impressed by our freshmen,” said coach Garrett Clegg in a school press release. “They were amazing today and our entire team, one through five was incredible this week. I love these guys and for their hard work to be rewarded like this is so incredible. I’m extremely excited for nationals and look forward to getting these boys ready to go.”

The Cougars entered the day in fourth place at 6-under but had a disastrous round, shooting 8-over as a team and ending up in a playoff with Wake Forest, which started Wednesday in sixth place at 2-over and shot even par on the day.

In the 5v5 playoff, the Demon Deacons beat the Cougars to claim the final spot in the NCAA championships.