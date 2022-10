SNY

Michelle Margaux is joined by SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino from a soggy Yankee Stadium where the rainout of Game 5 will lead to pitching changes as the series-deciding game moves to Tuesday afternoon. The Yankees are expected to go with Nestor Cortes as their starter, while the Guardians will likely call on their ace Shane Bieber. The postponement figures to benefit a tired Yankees bullpen, especially the often-used Wandy Peralta and Jonathan Loaisiga.