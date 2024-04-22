Utah 5-star tight end earns Ohio State football offer

Ohio State football is seeing its tight end recruiting trending in the right direction over the last few week.

Shortly before the Scarlet and Gray game kickoff, the Buckeyes received a commitment from Oklahoma tight end Nate Roberts. The 2025 prospect was the top player at the position on the Ohio State recruiting board.

The Buckeyes now turned their focus on the 2026 class, as on Sunday they offered Utah’s Brock Harris. The 6-foot, 6-inch and 238-pound high school junior is one of the best players in the country regardless of position. The 247Sports Composite Rankings have Harris as the No. 21 overall prospect and 2nd at his position, making him a 5-star.

@CoachKee and I have had some great conversations recently. Today’s was extra special. I am so excited that I was offered to play football at THE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY @OhioStateFB Thank you Coach Bailey pic.twitter.com/G1hpGzEgzF — Brock Harris (@BrockHarris2026) April 21, 2024

Coming off the success of Cade Stover, it is looking like Ohio State is becoming a much more appealing destination for tight ends.

