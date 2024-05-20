UT Tyler softball wins its’ opening game of the 2024 NCAA Division II World Series in walk-off fashion

LONGWOOD, Florida (KETK) — UT Tyler softball, back in the NCAA Division II World Series for the third-straight year, won its’ opening game of this year’s World Series in walk-off fashion Sunday.

Freshman Makayla Garcia hit a grounder through the left side of the infield and Courtney Plocheck slid into home to score the game-winning run as the Patriots walked it off Sunday to beat the Augustana College Vikings 2-1 in eight innings.

Augustana’s Desi Cuevas gave the Vikings a 1-0 lead with her solo home run in the top of the sixth, before UT Tyler tied the game at one thanks to Michelle Arias’ RBI single in the bottom of the sixth.

UT Tyler advances in the winners’ bracket to face Western Washington Monday at 12:30 p.m. central time.

The Patriots are just two wins away from reaching the finals of this year’s World Series.

