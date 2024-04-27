UT Tyler softball sweeps doubleheader with Lubbock Christian

TYLER, TEXAS – UT Tyler won both outings on Friday afternoon by 7-3 and 4-2 final scores over Lubbock Christian.

The wins extend the UT Tyler winning streak to 18 straight and keep the Patriots in the hunt for the Lone Star Conference Regular Season Championship and No. 1 overall seed in the 2024 Lone Star Conference Postseason Tournament. Senior Courtney Plocheck started Senior Weekend off with a big day at the plate going 3-for-3 in game one and adding a pair of doubles in game two.

Starting pitchers Christin Haygood and Genesis Armendariz were once again rock solid in the circle for UT Tyler. Armendariz shined in game two with a complete game effort.

UT Tyler moved to 45-7 overall and remained a game back of West Texas A&M in the Lone Star Conference standings with a league record of 36-5.

