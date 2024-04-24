UT Tyler softball sweeps doubleheader with Saint Mary’s

TYLER, TEXAS – Christin Haygood and Genesis Armendariz shined in the circle for #4 UT Tyler in 4-1 and 5-0 victories over St. Mary’s on Tuesday afternoon.



Both Patriot starters went the complete game and didn’t allow a single extra-base hit. UT Tyler scored four unanswered runs in the fifth and sixth innings of game one and then rode an early trio of runs in the bottom of the first in game two.



UT Tyler’s 15th straight wins improves their overall record to 42-7 on the year and 33-5 in Lone Star Conference play.



Game One



Haygood allowed five singles and struckout five batters to move to 12-0 on the year following the 4-1 game one victory for UT Tyler.



The Patriot offense scored three runs in the fifth and a run in the sixth to answer a single run for St. Mary’s in the top of the fourth inning. Junior JT Smith went 2-for-3 with a solo homer in the bottom of the sixth inning.



St. Mary’s broke a scoreless game through three complete innings of play with a two-out RBI single for the first run of the afternoon. UT Tyler responded an inning later by capitalizing on a costly fielding mistake by the Rattlers that allowed a pair of runs to score.



Sophomore Nicole Price put a ball in play with two outs on the board and runners on second and third that was misplayed by the Rattler shortstop to allow Sam Schott and Michelle Arias to score. Graduate student Courtney Plocheck added another unearned run on the board in the ensuing at-bat with an RBI single that made it 3-1 in favor of the Patriots.



Haygood worked around singles in the sixth and seventh and benefitted from an insurance run on the Smith homer in the bottom of the sixth.



Schott finished 2-for-2 at the plate with a double and a single. Mullen went 2-for-3 to serve as the third Patriot with multiple hits.



UT Tyler totaled nine hits as a team.



Game Two



UT Tyler scored three runs in the first and controlled the contest from start to finish behind a complete game effort from Armendariz in game two.



The Patriots put the first four runners aboard in the ball game and then manufactured that fast start into a trio of runners. Armendariz retired the first eight batters she faced in order to open the game and then worked around a pair of infield singles in the third.



The Hobbs, N.M. native struckout four and allowed just five hits, all singles, without walking a single batter.



Schott scored the first run of the game from second on an error for St. Mary’s after leading off the game with a hit by pitch. Price then scored on a sac fly from Smith a few batters later to make it 2-0 in favor of the Patriots.



A second sac fly, this time from Clarissa Zapata, put the third run of the frame across for the early UT Tyler advantage. Armendariz went to work for her fast start to the game with the 3-0 lead in hand and didn’t allow a single Rattler baserunner to advance past second base for the entirety of the ball game.



Four hits to start the bottom of the fifth put the fourth and fifth runs on the board for UT Tyler. Senior Audrey Escamilla scored Plocheck after her leadoff infield single to start the inning.



Escamilla then came across after a double from Smith on an RBI single from Garcia that made it 5-0.



Escamilla finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. UT Tyler totaled their five runs off just six hits.

Armendariz moved to 13-5 on the year with the victory.



Up Next



UT Tyler and St. Mary’s will close out the series tomorrow afternoon with a 1 p.m. first pitch.

