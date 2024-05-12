UT Tyler softball beats Colorado Mesa 8-2 to win NCAA Division 2 South Central Regional Championship

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The No. 2 UT Tyler Patriots softball team beat No. 25 Colorado Mesa 8-2 Saturday afternoon to win the NCAA Division II South Central Regional Championship.

Powered by a strong start on the mound from Genesis Armendariz and big hits on offense, the Patriots took down the Mavericks and are set to host the NCAA Division II South Central Super Regional next week.

UT Tyler will play fifth-seeded Oklahoma Christian in a best-of-three series on Tuesday and Wednesday at Irwin Field in Tyler.

The Patriots swept the Eagles in the regular season and can punch their ticket to the NCAA Division II World Series in Longwood, Florida by winning next week’s super regional against Oklahoma Christian.

The game times for next week’s super regional are to be determined.

The NCAA Division II World Series is May 19-25 at Boombah-Soldiers Creek Park in Longwood, Florida.

You can check out the NCAA Division II Softball Championship bracket here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.