UT Tyler Patriots are headed to third straight softball World Series

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — No matter if they are in Division Three or now in Division Two, UT Tyler has been a standard of excellence when it comes to softball.

UT Tyler beats Oklahoma Christian 6-3 in Game One of the softball Super Regionals

On Wednesday, the Patriots punched their ticket to the NCAA Division II World series for the third time in a row, beating Oklahoma Christian 3-0 in Game Two of the Super Regional.

The Pats will now get ready for a quick turnaround, as they get set to head off to Longwood, Florida, where the World Series will begin on Sunday.

