UT Tyler’s Concrete Canoe team heading back to nationals for second straight year

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The UT Tyler Concrete Canoe team is heading to Utah to compete in nationals June 20-22.

This is the university’s first back-to-back regional championship after claiming a historic top 10 finish nationally last year. The competition involved participants building canoes out of concrete. They are judged on a written project report, technical presentation, canoe final product and racing.

UT Tyler Cowan Center announces 2024-2025 season ‘Imagine, Dream, Believe’

Co-Captain Hannah McGinnis said she has been dreaming about this since she was a child.

“To get to win back to back is really awesome and It’s basically what I dreamed of as a little kid,” McGinnis said. “Some girls dreamed of being fairy princesses. I dreamed of being a concrete canoe captain and winning and going to national.”

UT Tyler’s American Society of Civil Engineers student chapter earned first place in the oral presentation, final product and racing categories. They also got second place in design paper.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.