UT Tyler Baseball splits home series against UT Permian Basin

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The UT Tyler Patriots baseball team beat UT Permian Basin 12-11 Sunday on an Ethan Bedgood walk-off RBI single to split this weekend’s home series against the Falcons.

With the win the Patriots move to 26-18 on the season.

UT Tyler will be back in action Tuesday, April 23 when they host Southern Arkansas at 4 p.m. at Irwin Field in Tyler.

