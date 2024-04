TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The UT Tyler Patriots baseball team cruised to an 11-0 run-rule victory over UT Permian Basin Friday night to begin their four-game home series against the Falcons.

The Patriots moved to 25-16 this season with the win and both teams will meet again Saturday in a doubleheader starting at 3 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.