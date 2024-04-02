UT parting ways with Harper

Apr. 1—UTK — University of Tennessee Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White announced on Monday a leadership change with Tennessee women's basketball as head coach Kellie Harper will not return as head coach next season.

"After a thorough review of our women's basketball program, I have informed Kellie we are making a change in leadership," said White.

"Decisions like these are never easy to make, especially with someone who has done so much for the Lady Vols as a three-time national champion student-athlete. Her love and passion for Tennessee and the Lady Vols is second to none. She has invested so much heart and soul into our program and truly has given her all for Tennessee. I thank Kellie for her stewardship of our women's basketball program and wish her and Jon well in the next chapter of their lives."

A nationwide search will begin immediately.