UT Martin wins 4th straight, beats Eastern Illinois 27-18

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) -- John Bachus III threw a pair of touchdown passes and Peyton Logan ran for 109 yards to lead UT Martin to a 27-18 victory over Eastern Illinois on Saturday for its fourth straight win.

Coach Jason Simpson collected is 85th win leading the Skyhawks, matching Bob Carroll for a program best. Eastern Illinois remains winless under first-year coach Adam Cushing.

UT Martin (5-2, 4-0 Ohio Valley Conference) jumped out to a 21-11 halftime lead. Bachus threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Terry Williams and a 6-yard score to Davin Dyal. D'Carrious Stephens scored on a 26-yard interception return.

In the first quarter, Dytarious Johnson forced a fumble from Bachus. Raymond Crittenden recovered the ball and ran 51 yards into the end zone for the Panthers.

Harry Woodbery was 26-of-50 passing for 287 yards with one touchdown pass and three interceptions for Eastern Illinois (0-8, 0-4). His 11-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Hill pulled the Panthers to 24-18 with 6:26 to play.