UT head baseball coach leaving program after 8 years

AUSTIN, Texas - The University of Texas at Austin is parting ways with their head baseball coach.

On Monday morning, David Pierce released a statement saying he and athletics director Chris Del Conte had mutually agreed it was time for the program to go in a different direction.

In his statement, he also thanked UT staff, students and fans for their support.

Del Conte also released a statement addressing the separation, saying it was a difficult decision for both of them and that he's grateful for what Coach Pierce has done for the program. He also wished him well moving forward.

ARLINGTON, TX - MAY 22: Texas head coach David Pierce walks off the field after talking to the pitcher during the 2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship game between Texas and Cincinnati on May 22, 2024, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX. (Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Pearce has been head coach of UT's baseball team for the last eight years. UT finished third in the Big 12 conference this year, but lost their final two games in the College Station regional.

Read the full statement from David Pierce:

"CDC and I met after the season and we mutually agreed that the best thing for the program was to go in a different direction. It’s been an honor and privilege to lead this program for the last eight years. It certainly is a time I will always cherish as a coach, and I am so appreciative of The University of Texas for the opportunity. Thank you to Longhorn Nation, the fan base, our support staff, student assistants and the media who covered us so well. I especially want to thank the coaches and our former and current players who helped us win a lot of games and represented our program in a first-class manner. Thank you all for your hard work, dedication and commitment to Texas Baseball. You will forever be in my heart, and I look forward to continuing to cheer you on in baseball and beyond."

Read the full statement from Chris Del Conte:

"After the season, Coach Pierce and I had some time to visit about the year, the future of our program, where we are, and where we’re headed. It was a difficult decision for us both, but we have mutually agreed that we should make a change. I am so grateful for Coach Pierce and all he has poured into our baseball program for the past eight years. He is an incredible person, and I’ve truly enjoyed my time working with him. I appreciate the passion, pride and steadfast commitment he had for coaching and working with our student-athletes and am thankful for all he’s done for Texas Athletics and our entire university community as our head coach. I wish Coach Pierce and his family the best in the future."