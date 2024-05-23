UT’s Chris Del Conte named athletic director of the year by Sports Business Journal

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte was named the athletic director of the year Wednesday by the Sports Business Journal.

Del Conte was honored at the 17th annual Sports Business Awards in New York City and was selected among four others — Trev Alberts (Nebraska, now Texas A&M), Jeff Bourne (James Madison), Desiree Reed-Francois (Missouri, now Arizona) and Carla Williams (Virginia). Voting was done by the Sports Business Journal staff.

Del Conte oversaw the Texas athletic program that had perhaps its best year ever as it closed out as a member of the Big 12 Conference. Texas teams won 15 conference championships, the most in school history for a single year, with its second consecutive national title in volleyball and a College Football Playoff appearance on the gridiron.

Since his hire in 2017, Del Conte has been instrumental in several different projects on campus, most notably the Moody Center, the South End Zone project at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium and the new indoor practice facility for the football program that’s slated to begin construction later this year.

Once the 2023-24 athletics year closes, Texas will move to the Southeastern Conference.

