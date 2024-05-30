UT to celebrate entry into SEC with 'Texas-sized party' featuring a 'global superstar'

Texas left the Big 12 on top, and now, they'll be entering the SEC with a bang.

The on-campus SEC celebration on June 30 will have festivities that run from 1-10 p.m., including an official ceremony at 8:30 p.m. with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte, Board of Regents chairman Kevin Eltife and President Jay Hartzell.

“UT’s move to the Southeastern Conference is an extraordinary moment for Texas Athletics, Longhorn Nation and our entire University. It is only fitting that we celebrate this occasion with a Texas-sized party on the Forty Acres, open to all,” Hartzell said in a release.

Texas White team running back Jaydon Blue runs the ball in for a touchdown in the Longhorns' spring Orange and White game at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, April 20, 2024.

There will be "star-studded concerts" starting at 5:30 p.m., culminating with the headliner at 9:30 p.m., a "to-be-announced global superstar."

Activities include the typical Texas football gameday traditions. Fans can expect food trucks, the Still Austin Music Lounge at the Main Mail, Big Bertha at 21st Street and the availability of exclusive Texas and SEC co-branded merchandise.

“This is a day we have been building towards for years,” Del Conte said. “We can’t wait to see the Burnt Orange and White come out for a jam-packed day of activities celebrating all of our traditions and create new memories as we join the SEC.”

There will be free parking in designated garages and surface lots beginning at 11 a.m.

Texas football schedule 2024

Aug. 31 – Colorado State

Sept. 7 – at Michigan

Sept. 14 – UTSA

Sept. 21 – ULM

Sept. 28 – Mississippi State (SEC)

Oct. 12 – vs. Oklahoma (SEC; Cotton Bowl – Dallas)

Oct. 19 – Georgia (SEC)

Oct. 26 – at Vanderbilt (SEC)

Nov. 9 – Florida (SEC)

Nov. 16 – at Arkansas (SEC)

Nov. 23 – Kentucky (SEC)

Nov. 30 – at Texas A&M (SEC)

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: UT Austin to host 'Texas-sized party' for SEC celebration in June