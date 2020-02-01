UT Arlington tops UL Monroe behind torrid 3-point shooting

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- Jabari Narcis scored 13 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, Texas Arlington made half its field goals from beyond the 3-point arc and the Mavericks defeated Louisiana-Monroe 68-54 on Saturday.

Sam Griffin led UT Arlington with 17 points on 6-for-9 shooting with four 3-pointers. Radshad Davis added 15 points on 4-for-4 shooting from distance as Texas-Arlington (10-13, 6-6 Sun Belt Conference) made 13 3-pointers out of 26 field goals - the most 3s this season against a Division I opponent.

The Mavericks recorded 20 assists, David Azore dishing eight and Brian Warren six.

Tyree White had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Warhawks (6-15, 2-10), whose losing streak reached eight games. Michael Ertel added 10 points. Josh Nicholas had seven rebounds.

The Mavericks improve to 2-0 against the Warhawks this season. Texas-Arlington defeated Louisiana-Monroe 78-58 on Jan. 18. Texas-Arlington plays Appalachian State on the road on Thursday. Louisiana-Monroe matches up against Georgia Southern at home on Thursday.

