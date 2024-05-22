Usyk's team will ask IBF to make exception for rematch with Fury

Stock photo: Getty Images

The team of Oleksandr Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) will ask the International Boxing Federation (IBF) for an exception that will allow him to make sure that the title of absolute world champion is at stake in his second fight against Tyson Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs).

Source: Usyk's promoter Oleksandr Krasiuk in a comment for World Boxing News; Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Quote: "Of course, we will ask the IBF for an exception," Krasiuk said.

Background:

The IBF president said that any current champion can ask the federation for an exception.

If the IBF agrees to the request of Usyk's team, the Ukrainian will remain the absolute world champion until the rematch against Fury, which may take place as early as October.

