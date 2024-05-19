Usyk's epic victory over Fury in 10 pictures

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk contested an epic fight in Riyadh [Getty Images]

Oleksandr Usyk's win over Tyson Fury will go down in history as one of the greatest moments in boxing.

The Ukrainian is now a two-weight undisputed champion and extended his unbeaten record to 22-0.

Usyk, 37, is also the first man to beat Briton Fury and is the first fighter in nearly 25 years to become undisputed at heavyweight.

An epic fight that was all-action threw up countless picture-worthy moments - here are some of the best.

Fury enters via a ring of fire

[Reuters]

Usyk is hurt early on by Fury

[Getty Images]

Fury taunts his rival

[Getty Images]

Usyk catches Fury on the chin

[Getty Images]

Fury looks certain to fall to the canvas

[Getty Images]

Fury celebrates at the final bell

[Getty Images]

Usyk in tears as he becomes the undisputed champion

[Reuters]

A moment of respect between two greats

[Reuters]

Usyk pays tribute to his faith

[Reuters]

Usyk poses with all his new belts

[Getty Images]

