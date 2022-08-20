Usyk vs. Joshua 2 Live Stream: How to Watch the Boxing Fight Online

It isn’t just the big UFC 278 fight that’s happening tonight: boxing fans are in for a titanic rematch this weekend, with Anthony Joshua looking to reclaim the unified heavyweight championship from Oleksandr Usyk.

Usyk beat Joshua by unanimous decision this past September, stripping Joshua of the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles. Both fighters are at the top of their game — Usyk is undefeated and Joshua has lost just twice — making the duo’s rematch one of the year’s biggest boxing events.

Looking to watch Usyk vs. Joshua 2 live? Read on. Below is everything you need to know about the heavyweight fight, including when and where to live stream Usyk vs. Joshua 2 online.

When Is Usyk vs. Joshua 2? Date, Time, Location

Usyk vs. Joshua 2 is set for today, Saturday, August 20 at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Although the fight is happening in Saudi Arabia, Usyk vs. Joshua 2 is timed at a reasonable hour for U.S. viewers: The main card will start at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT, with the main fight between Usyk and Joshua starting around 5:15 p.m. ET / 2:15 p.m. PT.

How to Watch Usyk vs. Joshua 2 Online Without Cable

Despite the fight being as big as it is, Usyk vs. Joshua 2 is not a PPV fight. Instead, fans can live stream Usyk vs. Joshua 2 online for free with a DAZN subscription.

To watch Usyk vs. Joshua 2 online using DAZN (pronounced “Da Zone”), you’ll just need a subscription — no PPV purchase required. A DAZN subscription costs $19.99 per month, or $149.99 a year for an annual subscription, with the annual subscription saving you almost $90 over the course of a year.

DAZN has quickly become one of the best places to watch boxing live online, so a subscription will come in handy throughout the year for other fights (like KSI vs. Swarmz next week, and Canelo vs. GGG 3 next month).

Whichever DAZN subscription you choose, you’ll be able to watch Usyk vs. Joshua 2 online through any device, including a smart TV, laptop, gaming console, phone, or tablet.

How to Watch Usyk vs. Joshua 2 Online Free

The only way to watch Saturday’s fight is with DAZN, so there isn’t any (legal) way to live stream Usyk vs. Joshua for free. However, anyone who already has a DAZN subscription can watch Usyk vs. Joshua 2 online free as it’s not a PPV fight.

DAZN will also have more non-PPV boxing matches down the road, so you’ll be able to stream those boxing fights online for free if you get a DAZN subscription now.

Usyk vs. Joshua 2 Fight Card, Odds

One of the reasons why fans are so excited to watch Usyk vs. Joshua 2 is because the fighters are so well-matched.

Usyk enters the ring as the slight favorite, with current moneyline odds of -200. The Ukranian fighter beat Joshua in their first meeting, and holds a stellar record of 19-0 with 13 knockouts. He also holds four Olympic gold medals, and held the cruiserweight title from 2018 to 2019.

However, earlier this year, Usyk spent about a month in the Ukrainian territorial defense forces aiding his home country in its war against Russia. He left in late march to begin training for this fight, but some wonder if his hiatus from training will impact his performance.

Joshua, on the other hand, will be this weekend’s underdog with current odds of +170. The British heavyweight is still a force to be reckoned with, boasting a record of 24-2 with an incredible 22 knockouts. His two losses were to ​​Andy Ruiz Jr. in 2019, and Usyk in September.

Of course, Usyk and Joshua aren’t the only fighters entering the ring tonight. Here’s a full list of every match on the Usyk vs. Joshua 2 fight card:

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua for WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight titles

Callum Smith vs. Mahieu Bauderlique (Light heavyweight)

Filip Hrgovic vs. Zhilei Zhang (Heavyweight)

Badou Jack vs. Richard Rivera (Cruiserweight)

Ramla Ali vs. Crystal Nova (Super bantamweight)

Be sure to sign up for DAZN now to live stream Usyk vs. Joshua online.

