Usyk vs Fury rematch scheduled for December

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk will again face U.K.-born Tyson Fury in a rematch scheduled for December 2024, Turki Alalshikh, the chairman of Saudi Arabia's general entertainment authority, announced on May 29.

Alalshikh did not specify the exact location of the rematch.

Usyk is the reigning heavyweight champion of the world and has been undefeated in all of his 22 professional fights. He previously defeated Fury by split decision earlier in May.

The two boxers previously agreed on a two-fight deal.

Following Usyk's win, Fury provoked controversy by insinuating that the judges granted him a victory because of his Ukrainian nationality.

"I believe he won a few of the rounds, but I won the majority," Fury said after the fight.

"(Usyk's) country is at war, so people are siding with the country at war. Make no mistake, I won that fight in my opinion," he added.

In turn, Usyk thanked Fury for the fight.

"Without (Fury), it's not possible...It's not for my win, it's (a) win for my God and a lot of people who support me and my country, Ukraine. Ukrainian soldiers, mothers, fathers, and children," Usyk said at the time.

