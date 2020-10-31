Usyk vs Chisora LIVE: Fight start time, updates and undercard results tonight

The fun and games are over for Dereck Chisora, who covered his face and torso with white paint before engaging in a tense stare down with Oleksandr Usyk at the weigh-in for their heavyweight fight.

The Ukrainian puts his WBO mandatory status on the line, with the keys to a mega fight with unified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. Chisora says he has had the best training camp of his career ahead of a fight that was postponed from its original May date due to the coronavirus pandemic and he scaled 255.5 pounds.

It is the lightest he has been since his rematch against Dillian Whyte in December 2018 but Chisora will still hold a three-stone advantage over Usyk, the former undisputed cruiserweight champion who has won all 17 of his fights. Usyk, who weighed 217lbs, is fighting for just the second time in his career at heavyweight and while there is no doubting his incredible boxing pedigree, it is unknown whether he has the power for the division. Follow live updates and results from the card at Wembley's SSE Arena.