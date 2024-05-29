Usyk v Fury rematch set for December - Saudi official

Undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury are set to meet in a rematch on 21 December, according to the chairman of Saudi Arabia's general entertainment authority.

Usyk beat Fury by split decision to become the first undisputed champion of the four-belt era on 18 May.

A rematch was said to be in the works for October but Turki Alalshikh says the date has been pushed back to December.

"The world will watch another historical fight again," Alashikh added on X.

"Our commitment to boxing fans continues. We hope you enjoy it."

Ukrainian Usyk, the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999, added Fury's WBC belt to his WBA, WBO and IBF collection when they fought in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia earlier this month.

Alashikh did not name a venue or destination for the rematch but stated it would take place "during Riyadh Season".

The contest would give Briton Fury the opportunity to gain revenge after tasting defeat for the first time in his 16-year professional career against Usyk.

It is unlikely that all four belts will be on the line in the rematch with the IBF planning to strip Usyk as he will not be facing its mandatory challenger next.

More to follow.

More boxing from the BBC