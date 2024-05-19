Usyk triumphs over Fury, claims world champion title

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury

In a sensational boxing showdown in Saudi Arabia, Oleksandr Usyk triumphed over Tyson Fury to seize the world champion title.

In the opening round, the British boxer started by playing to the crowd with various gestures, while the Ukrainian launched attacks to gauge his opponent's defense.

The action picked up in the second three-minute period when Oleksandr Usyk landed an excellent double, although Tyson Fury managed to connect several hits on Usyk.

Fury ramped up the intensity in subsequent rounds, increasingly breaking through Usyk's defenses.

By the sixth round, Fury applied maximum pressure, making it difficult for Usyk to mount attacks, as he also took several hits. However, Usyk rebounded in the seventh round, becoming more aggressive and breaking Fury's nose.

The ninth round proved pivotal when Usyk cornered Fury near the ropes, leading to Fury being knocked down. He barely stayed on his feet, saved by the bell.

In the championship rounds, Fury circled the ring, evading Usyk while still managing to land some strikes.

During the final three minutes, Usyk and Fury exchanged blows with Usyk landing more precise hits.

Usyk won by a majority decision with scores of 115:113, 114:113, and 113:114, making him the undisputed world super heavyweight champion. Fury faced his first professional loss.

