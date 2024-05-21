Usyk suspended from boxing after fight with Fury

Undisputed heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) has been suspended from boxing after his fight with Tyson Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs).

Source: Boxrec

Details: The British Boxing Board of Control has suspended the Ukrainian's licence until 2 July 2024.

The reasons for this decision are not specified, but it is likely a precautionary measure due to the injuries Usyk sustained in the fight against Fury.

Background:

Earlier, promoter Oleksandr Krasiuk said that Usyk had suffered a minor injury after the fight with the Briton. He needs a week to recover.

Before that, Usyk defeated Fury and became the undisputed world champion in the heavyweight division. Tyson landed more punches, but Oleksandr was more accurate.

