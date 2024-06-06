Usyk shares thoughts on Wilder-Zhilei fight knockout

Oleksandr Usyk

Unified world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk commented on Chinese boxer Zhang Zhilei's victory over American Deontay Wilder during the 3 Knockdown Rule podcast on June 6.

Usyk believes another defeat will end Wilder's career.

“It was a good fight, but I think it's over for Wilder,” Usyk said.

Zhilei knocked out Wilder in the 5th round, marking Deontay's 4th defeat in his last 5 fights.

Following the loss, Wilder dropped out of the top 10 ranking of the best heavyweights in the world.

