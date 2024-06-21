Usyk like a 'local amateur boxer' - Fury

Tyson Fury suffered the first defeat of his 36-fight career against Oleksandr Usyk [Getty Images]

Tyson Fury believes he beat Oleksandr Usyk in May's undisputed heavyweight contest and says the Ukrainian was like a "local amateur boxer".

Usyk, 37, won the bout by split decision in Saudi Arabia to become boxing's first four-belt undisputed heavyweight champion.

Fury disputed the result in the immediate aftermath and maintains the belief that he did enough to get his arm raised.

"I've watched the fight back lots and still got the same answer - I thought I won," Fury said on his YouTube channel.

"Usyk knows he didn't beat me. It was actually a lot easier than I thought it'd be.

"My problem was I probably had too much fun. It was too easy. It was like I was in there with a local amateur boxer.

"I was enjoying it too much, messing around and paid the ultimate price in round nine."

Ukraine's Usyk is undefeated in 22 professional fights, won a gold medal at the 2012 Olympics and was the undisputed champion at cruiserweight.

The scorecards read 115-112 and 114-113 for the Ukrainian, with a third judge scoring it 114-113 to Fury.

A rematch between former WBC champion Fury, 35, and Usyk has been scheduled for 21 December and the Englishman says he is already "back in the gym" preparing.

"I've got to get him out of there because I'm not gonna get a decision," Fury said.

"It's unfortunate because it's hard enough to win a fight just by winning it, never mind knowing you've got to knock someone out.

"I'm confident and looking forward to the challenge. I hear he's got a broken jaw and a broken eye socket, so get yourself well and I'll see you in December."

There are doubts over whether the undisputed title will be on the line again, with sanctioning body the IBF considering stripping Usyk of the belt as he will not be making a mandatory defence next.

Usyk has requested an "exception" to keep hold of the belt for the rematch.

