Usyk impresses with Crimean Tatar embroidery at pre-fight press in Riyadh

Oleksandr Usyk wears Damirli suit

Ukrainian heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk turned heads at the pre-fight press conference in Riyadh on May 16, sporting a striking white suit adorned with black embroidery, crafted by Ukrainian menswear brand Damirli.

Designed by Elvira Hasanova, the suit included a stylized belt reminiscent of traditional Cossack belts and featured authentic Crimean Tatar embroidery—a nod to Usyk's Crimean heritage. The embroidery's authenticity was verified by an ornamentalist, according to Damirli.

Usyk's choice of attire held particular significance as the press event fell on Ukrainian Vyshyvanka Day, a celebration of Ukraine’s traditional embroidered garments. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady also marked the occasion by wearing black and white embroidered outfits.

Usyk is set to face Britain's Tyson Fury on May 18 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in a highly anticipated bout between the current heavyweight world champions. Usyk holds the WBA, WBO, IBF, and IBO world heavyweight titles, while Fury is the WBC champion.

