Usyk-Fury rematch set for December 21 in Riyadh

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk

The highly anticipated rematch between undefeated heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) and Tyson Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs) has been officially scheduled.

"The bout will take place in Turki Al-Sheikh on December 21," stated head of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority.

The fight is set to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

"The rematch between Undisputed Champion Oleksandr Usyk and Champion Tyson Fury is now scheduled for December 21, 2024, during Riyadh Season,” Al-Sheikh said.

“The world will watch another historical fight again.”

“Our commitment to boxing fans continues. We hope you enjoy it."

Usyk triumphed over Fury by split decision, becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion.

