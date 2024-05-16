Usyk and Fury hold open workout in Riyadh ahead of undisputed heavyweight championship fight - video

Usyk and Fury fight will take place on May 18

Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk and Great Britain's Tyson Fury are gearing up for their bout to crown the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

Both fighters have arrived in Saudi Arabia, where they are participating in various promotional events, including an open training session.

The highly anticipated fight between Usyk and Fury will take place on May 18 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

NV will provide live updates of the bout.

