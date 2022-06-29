USWNT's Carson Pickett becomes first player with a limb difference to appear on national team

History was made Tuesday night when Carson Pickett started for the United States, becoming the first player with a limb difference to appear for the women's national team.

The 28-year-old defender who plays for the North Carolina Courage, was born without a left hand and forearm.

“Carson did very well in training for us last week and with the management of minutes for Emily Fox that we had, we felt like Carson would be a good replacement, and I’m happy that she was able to perform well for 90 minutes,” United States coach Vlatko Andonovski said.

USA forward Carson Pickett (26) and Columbia midfielder Diana Ospina (4) battle in the first half.

Pickett is the fifth player to debut for the USA in 2022 and the 15th player to earn a first cap under Andonovski.

Met with praises and support on social media Tuesday, Pickett tweeted "Dream come true," after the 2-0 win against Colombia.

The United States will next take Haiti on July 4 in the final round of the CONCACAF women's championship.

