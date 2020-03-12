USWNT wins third SheBelieves Cup
Megan Rapinoe and Christen Press scored early goals to help the USWNT to a 3-1 win over Japan, reclaiming the SheBelieves Cup in the process.
Lindsey Horan added a goal in the 83rd minute to salt away the win after a short dicey period.
Vlatko Andonovski improves to 10-0 as USWNT coach and leads the Yanks to their third SheBelieves Cup crown (2016, 2018).
Japan’s Mana Iwabuchi scored in the 57th minute, ending a shutout streak that ran 788 minutes since conceding twice to Sweden in Andonovski’s debut as head coach on Nov. 7.
The U.S. players took the field for warm-ups with their shirts inside-out, hiding the federation logo due to an ongoing and fierce dispute with president Carlos Cordeiro’s administration.
Rapinoe spun home a free kick in the seventh minute after a dangerous Japanese foul on Lindsey Horan left the star favoring her shoulder.
The goalkeeping was suspect, but we can thank it for giving us an even better highlight.
That's skill.
That's class.
It wasn’t 1-0 for long, thanks to a ruinous giveaway from Japan.
One pass, one chip, 2-0.
Press is on fire, scoring a wondergoal in the tournament opener before assisting the match-winning goal in the second contest.
Goalkeeper Adrianna Franch made a few saves as Japan found footing in the second half, including a fine double stop in the 51st minute.
Japan seized momentum after Iwabuchi’s goal, consistently driving down the right flank to try and find receivers in front of goal.
Franch made a big save late, and Narumi Miura plunked the post with a bid as the match entered its final 15 minutes.
But Horan turned a header inside the near post off a late corner kick to end the Japanese threat.
