The United States women’s national team used an Alex Morgan hat trick in a 8-0 Tuesday waltz to victory over Paraguay.

Morgan got two of her goals in a five-goal first half, joined on the score sheet by Rose Lavelle, Sophia Smith, and Catarina Macario. Macario would later complete a brace and Carli Lloyd also scored.

Actually, it was a five-goal quarter hour as Lavelle scored in the fourth minutes, it was 3-0 in the eighth, and Macario made it a quintet of goals in the 15th minute.

Morgan got another in the 53rd minute and the Yanks were out-attempting Paraguay 21-1 with a little more than an hour in the books and a 78% possession haul with 20 minutes to play in Cincinnati.

Lavelle, a Cincinnati native, had a goal and two assists in the win, which comes five days after the USWNT pasted the same opponent 9-0 through five goals from the retiring Lloyd. The veteran added the USWNT’s seventh goals of the night on Tuesday.

Morgan’s 114 goals have her fifth all-time for the USWNT, 16 back of Kristine Lilly and 19 behind Lloyd.

USWNT vs Paraguay final score: Morgan hat trick leads latest rout (video) originally appeared on NBCSports.com