USWNT upcoming schedule: Hayes' team face friendlies ahead of Olympics
The Emma Hayes era is finally upon the United States women's national team, and she has a total of four friendlies before she leaps into the cauldron in a bid to fix the USWNT's (relative) Olympic woes.
The Yanks won gold medals in four-of-five Olympics from the sport's 1996 debut in the Games through 2012, but lost in the 2016 quarterfinals and won bronze in 2020.
[ MORE: USWNT records — most goals, caps, wins ]
It's a new but not entirely new era, as two top-10 cap winners are still in the squad with Alex Morgan and Becky Sauerbrunn. Penalty-stopping hero Alyssa Naeher remains in the pool, and captain Lindsey Horan has been around since 2013.
Longtime Chelsea boss Hayes was hired in November 2023 and took the reins for her first match on June 1. How will the four-time World Cup-winning USWNT fare with her at the helm?
USWNT in 2024: Results, upcoming schedule
*if necessary
W Gold Cup
vs Dominican Republic — Feb. 20 — Won 5-0
vs Argentina — Feb. 23 — Won 4-0
vs Mexico — Feb. 26 — Lost 2-0
vs Colombia — March 3 — Won 3-0
vs Canada — March 6 — Drew 2-2, won 3-1 on pens
vs Brazil — March 10 — Won 1-0 — Recap, highlights
SheBelieves Cup
vs Japan — April 6 — Won 2-1
vs Canada — April 9 — Drew 2-2, won 5-4 on pens
Friendlies
USWNT 4-0 South Korea — June 1 — Hayes wins debut — Recap, highlights
vs South Korea — 8pm ET Tuesday, June 4 in St. Paul, Minnesota
vs Mexico — 3:30pm ET July 13 in Harrison, New Jersey
vs Costa Rica — 7:30pm ET July 16 in Washington, D.C.
Olympics
vs Zambia — 3pm ET July 25 in Nice
vs Germany — 3pm ET July 28 in Marseille
vs Australia — 1pm ET July 31 in Marseille
*Quarterfinals — August 3
*Semifinals — August 6
*Bronze medal match — 9am ET August 9
*Gold medal match — 11am ET August 10
USWNT in 2023: Results
Friendly
vs Wales — July 9 — Won 2-0
World Cup
vs Vietnam — July 21 — Won 3-0
vs Netherlands — July 26 — Drew 1-1
vs Portugal — Aug. 1 — Drew 0-0
vs Sweden — Aug. 6 — Drew 0-0, lost 5-4 on penalties
Friendlies
vs South Africa — Sept. 21 — Won 3-0
vs South Africa — Sept. 24 — Won 2-0
vs Colombia — Oct. 26 — Drew 0-0
vs Colombia — Oct. 29 — Won 3-0
vs China — Dec. 2 — Won 3-0
vs China — Dec. 5 — Won 2-1