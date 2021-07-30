USWNT and Netherlands in Extra Time for Tokyo Knockout Game
The Women's Olympic soccer tournament is stacked in Tokyo and will be one heck of a tournament. We will have you covered throughout the tournament as the USWNT aim to win another Gold medal.
Sam Kerr scored twice as Australia beat Team GB 4-3 after extra time Friday to reach the semi-finals of the Olympic women's football tournament, while Canada edged Brazil on penalties following a goalless draw.
The Tokyo Olympics are live now and NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch. Keep reading to find the live stream schedule for this morning, afternoon and tonight including times, sports, events, TV channels, streaming links and more. For a full live streaming schedule and to see what Olympic events are on right
Olympic soccer action is heating up and Josh Inglis is eyeing a couple of bets as the weekend approaches (Mandi Wright via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
The USMNT B-team is headed to the Gold Cup final after a serious battle with, and impressive performance by, Qatar.
Title Nine's chief executive said she was "ticked off" after watching a documentary on the team's equal pay fight and wanted to be part of the change.
The U.S. men's national soccer team defeated Qatar on a late goal by Gyasi Zardes to advance to Sunday's Concacaf Gold Cup final in Las Vegas.
The draw for the rescheduled 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon will be held in Yaounde on August 17, the organisers said on Thursday.
Novak Djokovics dream of winning the Golden Slam has come to an end in Tokyo.
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is to undergo shoulder surgery, the Premier League giants announced Friday, and could now miss the opening months of the new season.
Which countries have the most medals at the Tokyo Olympics? The U.S., China, Japan and the ROC are all near the top of the standings.
USA improves to 2-0 in Tokyo with its 51st straight Olympic win.
Lloyd doesn't train like other players. Frankly, she doesn't play like them, either. She's been better for much of her career. And now she's trying to win one more Olympic gold.
The Mets remain interested and in talks for Kris Bryant and Javier Baez of the Chicago Cubs, and could see a resolution soon.
Gyasi Zardes scored in the 86th minute and the United States beat Qatar 1-0 on Thursday night to reach the final of the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Zardes, one of the few first-line U.S. players on a mostly junior varsity roster at the tournament, replaced Daryl Dike in the 63rd minute and combined with two other second-half subs, Nicholas Gioacchini and Eryk Williamson. Gioacchini picked up a Qatari clearance attempt and fed Williamson, who returned the ball.
Joseph Schooling's reign as Olympic men's 100m butterfly champion ended in the heats at the Tokyo Olympics, as he failed to advance to the semi-finals.
Mexico will face the USMNT in the Gold Cup final after beating Canada in highly controversial fashion.
The USWNT plays the Netherlands on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Olympic women’s soccer tournament — bringing together the two teams that played in the World Cup final two years ago in France.
The images were circulated on Sunday, gaining attention on social media and appeared to show Rooney asleep with women beside him.
The biggest winner is Westbrook himself.