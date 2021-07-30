USWNT and Netherlands in Extra Time for Tokyo Knockout Game

Associated Press

Gyasi Zardes scored in the 86th minute and the United States beat Qatar 1-0 on Thursday night to reach the final of the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Zardes, one of the few first-line U.S. players on a mostly junior varsity roster at the tournament, replaced Daryl Dike in the 63rd minute and combined with two other second-half subs, Nicholas Gioacchini and Eryk Williamson. Gioacchini picked up a Qatari clearance attempt and fed Williamson, who returned the ball.