USWNT stars Christen Press, Tobin Heath leave Manchester United, club says

Christen Press and Tobin Heath are leaving Manchester United, the club confirmed on Thursday.

The United States women's national team duo signed one-year deals with the English side in September. They helped Manchester United finish fourth in the 2020-21 Women's Super League.

Press scored four goals in 17 games and Heath scored four in 11 appearances. Heath was sidelined by an ankle injury suffered against training in January. She also hada setback in her rehab and returned to the U.S. to continue recovery rather than stay with the team.

"Everyone at the club would like to thank them and wish them best of luck," Manchester United wrote in a statement.

Their jersey sales reportedly surpassed any men's star at the club for the three days following their signing.

Press, 32, spent the past two seasons with the Utah Royals in the NWSL. Heath, 33, played for the Portland Thorns since 2013. Their rights are currently owned by NWSL expansion side Racing Louisville.

Press, Heath head to Olympics

Most immediately the two will suit up in red, white and blue for the Tokyo Olympics. They join Carli Lloyd, Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe as the five forwards on the USWNT roster revealed on Wednesday.

The average roster age is over 30, the oldest USWNT Olympic roster in history. The 18 selected have a combined 2,004 national team appearances. Heath, who coach Vlatko Andonovski said is "on schedule" to recover by the tournament, is making her fourth Olympic appearance.

Both Press, playing in her second Olympics, and Heath were on the World Cup-winning squads in 2015 an 2019.

Press, Heath and the USWNT will play in two friendlies next month against Mexico in East Hartford, Conn. The first Olympic competition is July 21, two days before opening ceremonies, against foe Sweden, which eliminated the U.S. from the 2016 Olympics.

