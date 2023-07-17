USWNT star Christen Press needs 4th knee surgery as 'recovery nightmare' continues

Christen Press, the Angel City FC and USWNT star, announced Monday she will be undergoing a fourth surgery on her right knee to repair the injury that's keeping her out of the Women's World Cup this month.

In an emotional Instagram post, Press revealed how difficult the recovery from her June 2022 ACL tear has been.

Press, 34, tore her right ACL 13 months before the World Cup while playing for her NWSL team. There was a possibility she could have been ready for the tournament, a possibility Press had been holding onto despite having three knee surgeries in eight months. She held out hope even after her doctors gave her medical advice to "let go" of her World Cup aspirations back in February. It wasn't until the roster was released last week that Press accepted she really, truly wouldn't be going to New Zealand with her teammates.

Christen Press has had three surgeries on her right knee in the past year. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

The two-time World Cup winner also wrote about how strange it is to be in her position, and the opposing feelings she has.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

"For me, the hardest part of recovery has been that I feel misunderstood. In fact, I feel un-understandable. I'm not anxious to get back on the field. My identity isn't lost by not playing. Most days, I don't even miss it. But that doesn't mean I don't want to get back. That I'm not working every second of every day to return to the pitch. That hard part is: I don't know what it does mean.

"My days are mostly good. I'm working toward my goal. And despite the fact that, on paper, this is an athlete's recovery-nightmare, I feel in my heart that to climb the mountain — yes, even one more time — is the dream."

A sentiment like "the journey is the destination" isn't something we hear from athletes often, likely because the goal of many athletes is to win and be the best at their sport or discipline. But after going through so much, Press isn't thinking about winning or being the best. She simply wants to play soccer again, and going through recovery again is part of that dream.