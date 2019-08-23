Could Carli Lloyd become the next big multi-sport athlete?

Lloyd, a star soccer player and two-time World Cup champion with the U.S. women's national team, attended Philadelphia Eagles training camp this week. The 37-year-old lined up for a few field goals, drilling a 55-yarder along the way.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

NFL teams took notice of Lloyd's kicking prowess. In an interview with Sports Illustrated's Planet Fútbol TV, Lloyd said she's received some inquiries following her kicking demonstration.

"I've definitely got some inquiries, I've definitely got some people talking," Lloyd said. "Anything is possible but right now, I'm strictly a soccer player and we'll see what the future holds."

Story continues

Carli Lloyd tells Planet Fútbol TV she has "definitely gotten some inquiries" from football teams after hitting a 55-yard field goal with the Eagles and Ravens this week. "Anything is possible," she adds.pic.twitter.com/UTlMLRw8ib — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) August 22, 2019

Lloyd is a legendary soccer player, so one shouldn't be surprised at her kicking prowess. However, her accuracy is extremely impressive, especially considering that she was kicking through skinny/non-NFL regulation uprights.

Following the double doink that ended their 2018 season abruptly, the Bears' offseason has been defined by their kicking vacancy. Even though Lloyd said she's strictly a soccer player, perhaps the Bears should give her a call. Maybe they already have?

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

USWNT star Carli Lloyd has received inquiries from NFL teams after hitting 55-yard field goal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago