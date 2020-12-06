USWNT star Alex Morgan scores first goal for Tottenham Hotspur (video)

United States national team star Alex Morgan scored her first FA Women’s Super League goal on Sunday — and it helped seal Tottenham Hotspur’s first win of the WSL season.

Morgan, who joined the North London club on loan from the Orlando Pride in September, converted an 84th-minute penalty to give Spurs some breathing room in an eventual 3-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion:

😀 The moment we've all been waiting for!



🇺🇸 A first #BarclaysFAWSL goal for @alexmorgan13 from the penalty spot to give @SpursWomen a third!



😍 Things you just love to see! pic.twitter.com/m2NoSXeCoo — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) December 6, 2020

The much-needed victory snapped a seven-match winless run for Tottenham, which started the 2020-21 campaign by losing four times and drawing three.

But they’re unbeaten in the three WSL games Morgan has featured in so far. The 31-year-old two-time world champion needed time to regain full fitness following the birth to her first child, daughter Charlie, in May. Morgan made her highly anticipated debut Nov. 7. She also returned to the USWNT last month for the first time since the 2019 Women’s World Cup final.

With a limited amount of fans now allowed to attend games in person in England for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began in March, Charlie and Morgan’s husband, former MLS midfielder Servando Carrasco, were both in attendance at the Hive, Tottenham Women’s home stadium, for Morgan’s maiden goal for Spurs.

Alex Morgan celebrated her first goal for Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. (Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: