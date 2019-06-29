USWNT player ratings from 2-1 victory vs. France

The United States women’s national team scored early and rode out France’s second half storm to eliminate the hosts from the 2019 Women’s World Cup and advance to an eighth-straight semifinal.

The back line and keeper Alyssa Naeher were invaluable late, but it was headline-making Megan Rapinoe who made the most of her chances in a 2-1 win.

Starting XI

Alyssa Naeher — 7 — Grew into the game and was very good as the Yanks were under pressure over the final half-hour. Timed her jumps well after missing a big back post cross earlier in the contest.

Crystal Dunn — 7 — Was targeted from the opening stanza, and held her own considering the massive amount of pressure.

Abby Dahlhkemper — 6 — Nothing spectacular, but good enough to get the job done.

Becky Sauerbrunn — 8 — Calm and steady, as always.

Kelley O’Hara — 7 — Brought the edge needed to keep France uneasy. Late giveaway denies her an 8.

Sam Mewis (Off 82′) — 6 — Some sloppy moments, but overall kept pumping for 90 minutes.

Julie Ertz — 8 — If she’s not the most important player on the team, she’s 1B. Another day of cleaning up messes and stopping the spills before they get to mess status.

Rose Lavelle (Off 63′) — 5 — Not much room to operate for a very creative player.

Megan Rapinoe (off 88′) — 8 — Two goals is two goals, but remarkably the headline maker has four goals over her last two matches despite not being at her best. That’s saying something.

Alex Morgan — 6 — Must be dealing with an injury, because she’s essentially been a bystander for two matches. Created space well during her best moments.

Tobin Heath — 7 — Terrific playmaking, and very close to scoring what would’ve been a death knell for France if not for an offside flag.

Substitutes

Lindsey Horan (On 63′) — 6 — Couldn’t keep up with Renard on France’s goal, although Renard is her own argument for zonal marking.

Carli Lloyd (On 82′) — N/A

Christen Press (On 88′) — N/A