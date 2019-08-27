USWNT legend Carli Lloyd in talks with NFL team

A video of Carli Lloyd kicking a 55-yard field goal went viral last week and now NFL teams are interested.

There’s even been an offer for her to become the first female kicker in the history of the NFL.

According to her trainer, James Galanis, there is serious interest in Lloyd, 37, after she trained with the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens in a joint session and was filmed making a field goal attempt with the Ravens players.

Galanis told Fox Sports that one NFL team wanted Lloyd to play in a preseason game on Thursday, but the 2015 Women’s World Player of the Year couldn’t because she’s playing for the USWNT on that day against Portugal.

“One was willing to put her on the roster. She was told [she could] play on Thursday,” Galanis said. “I don’t want to say who it is [the team]. But she is playing Thursday with the national team, so that was the conflict.”

All 32 NFL teams play in their final preseason games on Thursday, so it’s tough to narrow down who made the offer.

Per her trainer, Lloyd would have turned down the offer to play on Thursday regardless due to a lack of preparation time but it is something she is thinking about in the future.